07:57 AM • 8284 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 14936 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 12047 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22760 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 12960 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 13741 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 18012 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31045 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29513 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29765 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Publications
Exclusives
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22753 views
Number of victims of Russia's morning strikes doubled in Kherson and Kharkiv: updated data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

As a result of Russia's morning shelling, 3 people were killed and 22 injured in Kherson, including 3 children. In Kharkiv, 6 people were injured after 5 KABs hit a car depot and an enterprise.

In Kherson and Kharkiv, the number of casualties increased as a result of the massive morning shelling by Russian troops, UNN reports with reference to local authorities.

Kherson

As reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, another death was reported in Kherson - thus, the number of victims of the massive Russian MLRS strike on the city in the morning increased to 3.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that 22 people were injured as a result of the morning Russian attack on Kherson, including 3 children.

Earlier, two dead and 11 injured, including a 16-year-old teenager, were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson.

Massive Russian strike on Kherson kills two, number of injured rises24.10.25, 09:34 • 1884 views

Kharkiv

As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with 5 KABs in the morning. According to updated information, he said, "one hit an autobase, damaging more than 20 cars, the second - a civilian enterprise."

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov stated that there are already 6 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the enemy attack.

Earlier, 3 injured were reported in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack.

Russians hit Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties, people may be under the rubble24.10.25, 11:40 • 992 views

 

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kherson
Kharkiv