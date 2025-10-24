Number of victims of Russia's morning strikes doubled in Kherson and Kharkiv: updated data

In Kherson and Kharkiv, the number of casualties increased as a result of the massive morning shelling by Russian troops, UNN reports with reference to local authorities.

Kherson

As reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, another death was reported in Kherson - thus, the number of victims of the massive Russian MLRS strike on the city in the morning increased to 3.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that 22 people were injured as a result of the morning Russian attack on Kherson, including 3 children.

Earlier, two dead and 11 injured, including a 16-year-old teenager, were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson.

Kharkiv

As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with 5 KABs in the morning. According to updated information, he said, "one hit an autobase, damaging more than 20 cars, the second - a civilian enterprise."

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov stated that there are already 6 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the enemy attack.

Earlier, 3 injured were reported in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack.

