Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to two, including a 9-month-old child among the injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has risen to two. Among the injured is a 9-month-old girl, UNN reports.

At this moment, two people have died and four more have been injured as a result of the KAB strike on Kharkiv. - said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, added that among the injured is a 9-month-old girl. According to him, doctors are providing assistance to all victims.

Occupiers dropped KABs on Kharkiv: cars are burning on one of the busiest highways, there is a victim