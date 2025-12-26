$41.930.22
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 10603 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 21401 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 16374 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 14354 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16505 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18901 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36305 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 16987 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 33704 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to two, including a 9-month-old child among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Two people were killed and four others injured in a KAB strike on Kharkiv. Among the injured is a 9-month-old girl.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to two, including a 9-month-old child among the injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has risen to two. Among the injured is a 9-month-old girl, UNN reports.

At this moment, two people have died and four more have been injured as a result of the KAB strike on Kharkiv.

- said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, added that among the injured is a 9-month-old girl. According to him, doctors are providing assistance to all victims.

Occupiers dropped KABs on Kharkiv: cars are burning on one of the busiest highways, there is a victim26.12.25, 16:24 • 1856 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv