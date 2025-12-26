Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to two, including a 9-month-old child among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed and four others injured in a KAB strike on Kharkiv. Among the injured is a 9-month-old girl.
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has risen to two. Among the injured is a 9-month-old girl, UNN reports.
At this moment, two people have died and four more have been injured as a result of the KAB strike on Kharkiv.
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, added that among the injured is a 9-month-old girl. According to him, doctors are providing assistance to all victims.
