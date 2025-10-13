Russian strike on Kharkiv: medical facility outbuilding destroyed, four injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, a medical facility was hit, and one of the outbuildings was destroyed. Four people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

We have information about a hit on the territory of a medical facility - preliminarily, one of the outbuildings has been destroyed. - Terekhov reported.

He later reported that at least 12 private cars were damaged, and four people were known to have been injured.

A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian strike: social media reports power and water outages