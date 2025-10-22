$41.740.01
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11663 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19803 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21520 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31694 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43710 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42877 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34733 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31674 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32754 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
4 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, two in serious condition, kindergarten on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Four people were injured in the enemy attack on Kharkiv, two of them in serious condition, one unconscious. A kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district is on fire, children have been evacuated.

4 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, two in serious condition, kindergarten on fire

In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian attack, 4 people are known to have been injured, two of them in serious condition, and a kindergarten is on fire, Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. At least two of them are in serious condition. Medics are working on site

- wrote the head of the OVA.

One of the wounded is "unconscious in intensive care," said city mayor Terekhov.

According to Syniehubov, as a result of the enemy attack, a kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district is on fire, and children are being evacuated.

"As of now, all children have been evacuated from the kindergarten. The fire continues," clarified the mayor of Kharkiv.

The liquidation, according to the head of the OVA, is ongoing.

In Kharkiv, an enemy hit a private kindergarten, there are injured children - mayor22.10.25, 11:14 • 954 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv