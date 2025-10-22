4 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, two in serious condition, kindergarten on fire

In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian attack, 4 people are known to have been injured, two of them in serious condition, and a kindergarten is on fire, Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. At least two of them are in serious condition. Medics are working on site - wrote the head of the OVA.

One of the wounded is "unconscious in intensive care," said city mayor Terekhov.

According to Syniehubov, as a result of the enemy attack, a kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district is on fire, and children are being evacuated.

"As of now, all children have been evacuated from the kindergarten. The fire continues," clarified the mayor of Kharkiv.

The liquidation, according to the head of the OVA, is ongoing.

In Kharkiv, an enemy hit a private kindergarten, there are injured children - mayor