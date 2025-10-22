In Kharkiv, an enemy hit a private kindergarten, there are injured children - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, a Russian attack hit a private kindergarten. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and there are injured children.
In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian attack, a private kindergarten was hit, and there are injured children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.
A private kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district was hit, and there are injured children. There is a fire at the site of the strike.
Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv reported a massive attack by enemy drones - a hit in the Kholodnohirskyi district, presumably by a "Shahed", and then two more repeated explosions.
