In Kharkiv, an enemy hit a private kindergarten, there are injured children - mayor

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
08:35 AM • 1010 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11743 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19842 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21558 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31726 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43723 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42892 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34735 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31677 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32757 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 4012 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 7188 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 4638 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions04:50 AM • 17757 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 23938 views
Publications
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 11702 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 24042 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 65555 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 69629 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 68411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 22343 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 37439 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 47344 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 37741 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 93506 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
BFM TV
MiG-31

In Kharkiv, an enemy hit a private kindergarten, there are injured children - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

In the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, a Russian attack hit a private kindergarten. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and there are injured children.

In Kharkiv, an enemy hit a private kindergarten, there are injured children - mayor

In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian attack, a private kindergarten was hit, and there are injured children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.

A private kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district was hit, and there are injured children. There is a fire at the site of the strike.

- wrote Terekhov.

Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv reported a massive attack by enemy drones - a hit in the Kholodnohirskyi district, presumably by a "Shahed", and then two more repeated explosions.

6 people killed, at least 35 injured in Russia's night attack on Ukraine - Prosecutor's Office22.10.25, 11:05 • 976 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv