Number of injured after Russia's morning attacks has risen to nine in Kharkiv and 25 in Kherson: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 9 after 5 hits by guided aerial bombs in the Industrial District. In Kherson, the number of injured from MLRS shelling has reached 25 people.
The number of casualties continues to rise in Kharkiv and Kherson after Russia's morning attacks, UNN reports.
Kharkiv
Around 11:00 a.m., the Russian army attacked the city with guided aerial bombs. Five hits were recorded in the Industrial district, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
"The number of injured has increased to 9," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated on Telegram.
Previously, 6 injured people were reported.
Kherson
In Kherson, after a massive shelling by Russians from MLRS, more injured people continue to seek help.
The last known number of injured was 22. However, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that three more injured Kherson residents sought medical assistance, increasing the number of injured to 25.
In addition, according to the RMA, today around 10 a.m. in the Dnipro district, a resident of Kherson was hit by a Russian drone.
