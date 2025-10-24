The number of casualties in Kharkiv and Kherson due to Russian strikes approaches 40

The number of victims of this morning's Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Kherson continues to grow – there are dead, and a total of almost 40 people were injured, including three children, local authorities and emergency services report. This was reported by the Kherson Prosecutor's Office and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

In Kherson, data on the consequences of the shelling of a residential area have been updated: as of 5:00 p.m., two women have died, and 28 more people have received injuries of varying severity. Among the victims are children. Earlier, three deaths were reported, but after identification, it was established that one person was mistakenly included in the list – she died the day before in Beryslav, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv today experienced one of the largest attacks in recent weeks. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian aviation dropped six guided aerial bombs.

Already ten victims as a result of the morning strike. The location of another KAB hit has been established. Kharkiv was attacked by six enemy bombs today – Terekhov reported.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes, and the extent of the destruction is being clarified. According to preliminary data, among the destroyed objects are residential buildings, commercial premises, and infrastructure facilities.

