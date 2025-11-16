Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in Kharkiv

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 17808 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 07:00 AM • 25608 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 05:50 AM • 14002 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 26982 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 42575 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 43441 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 40951 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52457 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44903 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38571 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directionsNovember 16, 03:34 AM • 4792 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideoNovember 16, 04:02 AM • 13691 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a dayNovember 16, 05:32 AM • 12799 views
Massive raids against illegal immigration begin in the US - ReutersNovember 16, 06:12 AM • 6098 views
The Kremlin announced contacts with Washington regarding the Putin-Trump meeting, which has been postponed09:25 AM • 8068 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 17823 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 25625 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 86816 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 77893 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 51941 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
United States
Kharkiv
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 24623 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 86808 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 32181 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 48225 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 88259 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Social network
Film

Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

In the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone of the "Molniya" type hit a playground. There were no casualties or fatalities, but the blast wave shattered several windows in nearby high-rise buildings.

Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in Kharkiv

A hostile drone of the "Molniya" type struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. There are no dead or injured.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The strike hit a children's playground. As a result of the explosion, several windows were blown out in nearby high-rise buildings. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted: "Fortunately, there are no casualties or fatalities."

Recall

Restoration work continues in Ukraine after the night attack, during which the enemy launched over 170 drones. In a week, Russia used almost 1000 attack UAVs, 980 guided aerial bombs, and 36 missiles of various types.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kharkiv