Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in Kharkiv

A hostile drone of the "Molniya" type struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. There are no dead or injured.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The strike hit a children's playground. As a result of the explosion, several windows were blown out in nearby high-rise buildings. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted: "Fortunately, there are no casualties or fatalities."

Recall

Restoration work continues in Ukraine after the night attack, during which the enemy launched over 170 drones. In a week, Russia used almost 1000 attack UAVs, 980 guided aerial bombs, and 36 missiles of various types.