Russian missile strike on Kharkiv suburb: 13 injured so far
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian missile strikes on the Kharkiv suburb, 13 people were injured and one died. All injured have been hospitalized, and medics are providing the necessary assistance.
As a result of Russian missile strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv, 13 people were injured and one person died, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"As of now, a total of 13 injured and one dead person are known," Syniehubov wrote.
According to him, all victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance, he noted.
Addition
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian troops attacked a thermal power plant near Kharkiv, one person is known to have died and there are injured, there are power outages, and consequences for heat supply.