President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 24997 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 42378 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 56207 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 63808 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 40080 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 48875 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21999 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19191 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24680 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Russian missile strike on Kharkiv suburb: 13 injured so far

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

As a result of Russian missile strikes on the Kharkiv suburb, 13 people were injured and one died. All injured have been hospitalized, and medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv suburb: 13 injured so far

As a result of Russian missile strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv, 13 people were injured and one person died, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As of now, a total of 13 injured and one dead person are known," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, all victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance, he noted.

Addition

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian troops attacked a thermal power plant near Kharkiv, one person is known to have died and there are injured, there are power outages, and consequences for heat supply.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv