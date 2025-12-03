$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
01:22 PM • 3242 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 7454 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 11319 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15570 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19307 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26888 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34685 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29048 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39056 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75713 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Explosion in Kharkiv: a deceased person found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1628 views

As a result of the Russian attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, the body of one deceased person was found under the rubble. Also, 3 cars were damaged and 4 garages caught fire.

Explosion in Kharkiv: a deceased person found under the rubble

The body of a deceased person was found under the rubble in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The body of one deceased person was found under the rubble at the site of the explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

- Terekhov reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, added that they are currently clarifying whether "there are still people under the rubble."

One person died as a result of an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. We are currently clarifying whether there are still people under the rubble.

- Syniehubov reported.

In addition, according to him, 3 cars were damaged and garages caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to preliminary data, 3 cars were damaged. Also, 4 garages caught fire. SES units are currently extinguishing the fires.

- Syniehubov added.

Earlier

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city after an enemy attack. However, the mention of the Russian strike later disappeared. Two casualties are known.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv