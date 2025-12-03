Explosion in Kharkiv: a deceased person found under the rubble

The body of a deceased person was found under the rubble in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The body of one deceased person was found under the rubble at the site of the explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district. - Terekhov reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, added that they are currently clarifying whether "there are still people under the rubble."

In addition, according to him, 3 cars were damaged and garages caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city after an enemy attack. However, the mention of the Russian strike later disappeared. Two casualties are known.