All 57 patients of the Kharkiv hospital have been transferred to another medical facility after the enemy's KAB strike
Kyiv • UNN
57 patients of a Kharkiv hospital have been transferred to another facility after an enemy KAB strike. Four people were injured by glass, 17 cars and a single-story garage building were damaged.
All 57 patients who were in the hospital at the time of the enemy KABs strike on Kharkiv have been transferred to another medical facility. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, they are additionally examined by doctors for injuries and acute stress reaction.
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified that as a result of the enemy attack on the Saltivskyi district of the regional center, four people were injured by glass and hospitalized.
The number of victims may increase due to excessive stress. Window glazing in the medical facility was damaged
He added that as a result of the attack, a one-story garage building caught fire on an area of 85 square meters. In addition, 17 cars were damaged.
Recall
As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 13, a utility building of a medical facility was destroyed. Four people were injured.
