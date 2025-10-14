All 57 patients of the Kharkiv hospital have been transferred to another medical facility after the enemy's KAB strike

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
07:08 PM • 8680 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
06:46 PM • 13838 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 15718 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 21136 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 19117 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 17948 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 16411 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 12756 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13558 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13414 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
84%
750mm
Popular news
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 26833 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 18471 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 17869 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 15086 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 11459 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 26867 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 27878 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 37441 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 35242 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 40420 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 11476 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 15104 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 17887 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 18492 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 47655 views
Actual
BFM TV
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
E-6 Mercury

All 57 patients of the Kharkiv hospital have been transferred to another medical facility after the enemy's KAB strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

57 patients of a Kharkiv hospital have been transferred to another facility after an enemy KAB strike. Four people were injured by glass, 17 cars and a single-story garage building were damaged.

All 57 patients of the Kharkiv hospital have been transferred to another medical facility after the enemy's KAB strike

All 57 patients who were in the hospital at the time of the enemy KABs strike on Kharkiv have been transferred to another medical facility. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, they are additionally examined by doctors for injuries and acute stress reaction.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified that as a result of the enemy attack on the Saltivskyi district of the regional center, four people were injured by glass and hospitalized.

The number of victims may increase due to excessive stress. Window glazing in the medical facility was damaged

- said Syniehubov.

He added that as a result of the attack, a one-story garage building caught fire on an area of 85 square meters. In addition, 17 cars were damaged.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 13, a utility building of a medical facility was destroyed. Four people were injured.

Three districts of Kharkiv partially without power after occupiers' strikes - mayor13.10.25, 22:54 • 1324 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv