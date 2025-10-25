Kharkiv attacked by enemy FPV drones launched from "Molniya" mother drone: five people injured

In two districts of Kharkiv on Saturday, October 25, 2025, Russian FPV drones, launched from the Molniya attack UAV, which was used by the occupiers as a mother drone, hit targets. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

"According to our Situation Center, the Molniya-type UAV acted as a carrier for two FPV drones. One of them hit the roof of a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging window glazing. The other FPV drone hit the facade of a building also in the Shevchenkivskyi district," the post says.

According to Terekhov, the carrier itself - the Molniya UAV - fell on the roof of a dormitory in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"The warhead fell near the building, explosives experts are working on the scene. As of now, five people have sought medical attention with an acute stress reaction," the mayor said.

