Air defense systems can intercept Russian jet-powered KABs - Ihnat

Russian occupiers are using jet-powered KABs (guided aerial bombs) to strike Ukraine. However, Ukrainian air defense systems can shoot them down. This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of Suspilne, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ihnat noted that guided aerial bombs with jet engines have started reaching Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Poltava regions. According to Ihnat, the enemy uses them in isolated cases to test the effectiveness and reaction of the Defense Forces.

In particular, commenting on the recent Russian attack on the Odesa region, the serviceman noted that these bombs do not pose a particular danger and can be intercepted by air defense systems.

"This is the same bomb launched from a Su-34 aircraft: in terms of flight parameters, it is similar to a cruise missile, so it can be intercepted by air defense systems. Yesterday, the 'South' Air Command confirmed the interception of two such guided aerial bombs with increased range; specialists will determine the exact type. The fall of the third bomb was recorded in an open area without consequences," he said. - said Ihnat.

He also called not to raise the degree of tension, noting that the enemy uses many aviation weapons and continues to improve them. However, at the same time, Ukraine, together with its partners, is also developing its defense technologies.

Ihnat added that the war opens up opportunities for improving both defensive and offensive weapons.

Recall

On October 24, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with increased range. Two bombs were shot down by air defense, one fell in an open area without consequences.