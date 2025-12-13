Terms for restoring electricity and water supply in Odesa are currently unknown — Lysak, head of the Military Administration

In Odesa, utility workers eliminated the consequences of the Russian enemy attack on the city. An inspection of the damaged facilities is currently underway, and then it will be known when the city will have heat, water, and electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Utility workers eliminated the negative consequences that exist. While the inspection is underway, the results will be a little later, and then we will understand when we will have heat, when we will have light and water. 428 invincibility points have been deployed in the city, which will operate around the clock. 16 pump rooms are operating in the city, supplying water with the help of generators. As of now, 16 water distribution points have been organized, and another 32 such points are planned to be deployed by the evening. - said Lysak.

He added that the operation of invincibility points and pump rooms with drinking water was extended until 10:00 PM.

In turn, Kiper noted that assistance from other regions was involved in Odesa to provide water.

Drinking water is already being brought from 6-7 regions. Loading vehicles are leaving so that there is a reserve just in case. We want to accumulate it. - added Kiper.

He also noted that technical solutions have already been found that allowed to return electricity to 40 thousand residents of Odesa region.

There are no problems with bottled water in the region. Retail chains were warned in the morning, warehouses have sufficient stock, additional orders from manufacturers have already been placed. The situation with fuel at gas stations is stable. Supplies are carried out in full, there is no shortage. Queues at individual gas stations are caused solely by panic demand. - noted Kiper.

Recall

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, Odesa region was under attack by Russian missiles and drones all night, where part of Odesa is without light, heat and water, and grain elevators caught fire in the port, Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region are also without electricity.