The enemy is unable to break through the Ukrainian defense north of Pokrovsk and is using tank-borne artillery. Ukrainian soldiers recorded a video greeting from the city and shattered the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists, reports UNN with reference to the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

Details

The 7th Corps reminded that propagandists for the fourth time in the last month and a half announced the capture of the entire Pokrovsk, trying to pass off wishful thinking as reality. The only argument is photos and videos from the central part of the city.

The enemy did not take into account the main thing: this information provocation works only for those for whom television is food. And Pokrovsk is just an unfamiliar name on the map. We emphasize: the Defense Forces control the north of Pokrovsk. Here the enemy has lost momentum and the laws of enemy propaganda do not apply. Active offensive actions continue to restore our control over every meter of the city. - the message says.

Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" in cooperation with other units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are conducting assault raids south of the railway.

Our military is step by step eliminating the enemy, burning enemy rags and returning the Ukrainian flag. The video shows a greeting from Ukrainian soldiers from Pokrovsk. They destroy the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists, who for now are able to move in the fog along a limited route south of the railway. - the message says.

