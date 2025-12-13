$42.270.00
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 10616 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 10678 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 11564 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 11625 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 10779 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 12489 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 13824 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12394 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12847 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Destroying the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists: Ukrainian military recorded a video greeting from Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The Defense Forces control the north of Pokrovsk, refuting Russian claims of capturing the city. Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment are conducting raids south of the railway.

Destroying the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists: Ukrainian military recorded a video greeting from Pokrovsk

The enemy is unable to break through the Ukrainian defense north of Pokrovsk and is using tank-borne artillery. Ukrainian soldiers recorded a video greeting from the city and shattered the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists, reports UNN with reference to the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

Details

The 7th Corps reminded that propagandists for the fourth time in the last month and a half announced the capture of the entire Pokrovsk, trying to pass off wishful thinking as reality. The only argument is photos and videos from the central part of the city.

The enemy did not take into account the main thing: this information provocation works only for those for whom television is food. And Pokrovsk is just an unfamiliar name on the map. We emphasize: the Defense Forces control the north of Pokrovsk. Here the enemy has lost momentum and the laws of enemy propaganda do not apply. Active offensive actions continue to restore our control over every meter of the city.

- the message says.

Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" in cooperation with other units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are conducting assault raids south of the railway.

Our military is step by step eliminating the enemy, burning enemy rags and returning the Ukrainian flag. The video shows a greeting from Ukrainian soldiers from Pokrovsk. They destroy the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists, who for now are able to move in the fog along a limited route south of the railway.

- the message says.

In Pokrovsk, about 16 square kilometers were brought back under control in a few weeks - Syrskyi

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk