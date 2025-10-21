The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to 11

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 21, the number of injured people increased to 11. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The occupiers struck the territory of a private sector in the Industrial District. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

Eight women and three men suffered an acute stress reaction. Another strike was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise. In the Nemyshlianskyi district, property of business entities was damaged. - reported the prosecutor's office.

The strike on the territory of a civilian enterprise was also confirmed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office reported at least four aerial munitions, while Terekhov reported 6 KABs.

On the night of October 21, Russians launched guided aerial bombs in the direction of Kharkiv. A series of explosions were heard in the city.

