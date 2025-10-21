Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the city

On the night of Tuesday, October 21, Russians launched guided aerial bombs towards Kharkiv. A series of explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Kharkiv attacked by enemy KABs - explosions heard in the city. Preliminary - Industrial district. Details are being clarified - he wrote in his Telegram.

"Four explosions occurred in the city in the last minutes. Preliminarily in the same Industrial district," Terekhov clarified.

Recall

On Monday, October 20, the Russian army struck an energy facility in Slavutych, Kyiv region. Specialists are working to eliminate the accident and restore power supply, the water utility will switch to backup power.

