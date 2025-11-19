$42.070.02
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
07:06 PM • 14807 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 22354 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
November 18, 04:46 PM • 24185 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 33246 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 45086 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 24210 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25431 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26565 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26191 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Russian drone hits high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

On the night of November 19, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv. The Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city came under attack from 11 enemy UAVs. One of the drones hit a nine-story building, after which the building caught fire. A fire also broke out in garages. There are wounded.

Russian drone hits high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are casualties

On the night of November 19, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones. Previously, a UAV hit a high-rise building in the Slobidskyi district, as well as near one of the city's medical facilities, and there are casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

Around midnight on November 19, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the city was under attack by enemy drones.

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy drones - several explosions occurred in the city, presumably in the Slobidskyi district.

- the post says.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were hit by 11 enemy UAVs.

At 00:11, Ihor Terekhov reported that, according to preliminary data, a hit was recorded in a high-rise building in the Slobidskyi district, and a fire broke out.

A hit was recorded in a 9-story building with subsequent fire

- added Syniehubov.

At 00:17, the Kharkiv Mayor wrote on his Telegram about a victim of the enemy attack.

There is also preliminary information about a hit near one of the city's medical facilities, there is information about an injured doctor, damage to the building itself and cars

- Terekhov noted.

He clarified that 22 people were evacuated from the affected entrance of the high-rise building.

Five people were injured as a result of the enemy UAV attack. All are receiving highly qualified medical care

- Syniehubov reported.

SES units and emergency medical teams are heading to the sites of enemy strikes.

Russian attack on Kharkiv region on the night of November 17: houses destroyed in Kharkiv and the region, there are dead and wounded17.11.25, 07:57 • 3298 views

