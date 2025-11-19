Russian drone hits high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are casualties

On the night of November 19, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones. Previously, a UAV hit a high-rise building in the Slobidskyi district, as well as near one of the city's medical facilities, and there are casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

Around midnight on November 19, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the city was under attack by enemy drones.

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy drones - several explosions occurred in the city, presumably in the Slobidskyi district. - the post says.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were hit by 11 enemy UAVs.

At 00:11, Ihor Terekhov reported that, according to preliminary data, a hit was recorded in a high-rise building in the Slobidskyi district, and a fire broke out.

A hit was recorded in a 9-story building with subsequent fire - added Syniehubov.

At 00:17, the Kharkiv Mayor wrote on his Telegram about a victim of the enemy attack.

There is also preliminary information about a hit near one of the city's medical facilities, there is information about an injured doctor, damage to the building itself and cars - Terekhov noted.

He clarified that 22 people were evacuated from the affected entrance of the high-rise building.

Five people were injured as a result of the enemy UAV attack. All are receiving highly qualified medical care - Syniehubov reported.

SES units and emergency medical teams are heading to the sites of enemy strikes.

Russian attack on Kharkiv region on the night of November 17: houses destroyed in Kharkiv and the region, there are dead and wounded