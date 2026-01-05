$42.290.12
New York court sets date for next Maduro case hearing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

A New York court has scheduled the next hearing in the case of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for March 17. Maduro and his wife left the courtroom after the hearing without entering a plea.

New York court sets date for next Maduro case hearing

A New York court has scheduled the next hearing in the case of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for March 17, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to media reports, Nicolas Maduro and his wife left the courtroom after a hearing that lasted about 30 minutes. Maduro's defense attorney leaned over to speak with him as he gathered his documents. Maduro stopped and turned to the gallery before being escorted out of the courtroom with his wife.

The publication notes that neither Nicolas Maduro nor his wife pleaded guilty during the trial.

The judge informed them that he would hear them next at 11:00 a.m. on March 17.

Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of05.01.26, 15:13 • 19917 views

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their detention, the couple were initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later flown to the United States.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolas Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.

