Science gets resources, and business gets technological solutions: Ukraine wants to launch a joint scientific research project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

The Ministry of Education and Science has submitted a resolution on co-financing joint scientific projects of higher education institutions, scientific institutions, and businesses for public discussion. The state will cover 40% to 60% of the costs, depending on the size of the enterprise.

Science gets resources, and business gets technological solutions: Ukraine wants to launch a joint scientific research project

Higher education institutions, scientific institutions, and science parks will be able to implement joint projects with businesses with the support of state co-financing — the Ministry of Education and Science has submitted a resolution for public discussion that launches such a mechanism. As Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi reported, this creates conditions in which science receives resources, and business receives technological solutions that increase competitiveness, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, the experimental project is aimed at creating a transparent mechanism for competitive selection of joint applied scientific research and scientific and technical (experimental) developments on co-financing terms with business, strengthening partnership between science, business and the state, as well as integrating new technologies into the production processes of enterprises to increase their competitiveness in the domestic and international markets.

The state will cover 40% to 60% of the costs — depending on whether it is a small, medium, or large enterprise — and determines the priority areas of the competition.

Among them:

🔹 technologies for national security and defense;

🔹 energy efficiency, resource conservation, alternative energy;

🔹 high-tech transport, aviation, shipbuilding, rocket and space technology, armaments;

🔹 new materials, nanomaterials industry;

🔹 development of the agro-industrial complex;

🔹 medical technologies and pharmaceuticals;

🔹 clean production and environmental protection;

🔹 ICT, robotics.

At the same time, decisions regarding specific research and development are proposed by the participants — universities, scientific institutions, and enterprises jointly.

Two formats of participation are possible:

1️⃣ Business submits a technical task for solving a particular technological problem or development, and scientists submit an idea for its solution.

2️⃣ Business and a higher education institution / scientific institution can submit a joint application immediately if there is confirmation of relevance and significance.

Applications will be submitted electronically through the National Electronic Scientific Information System, and funding will be provided through a tripartite agreement with clearly defined co-financing terms and expected results.

The draft resolution, which launches this experiment, has already been submitted for public discussion, and proposals can be submitted until January 2, 2026.

UNESCO strengthens support for Ukraine: the organization will expand its aid program in education, science, and culture15.10.25, 17:29 • 3337 views

