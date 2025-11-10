$41.980.11
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 23934 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23577 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37653 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74136 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39851 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43471 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38517 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30691 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54428 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Almost a billion hryvnias for the "Schoolchild's Package": over 200,000 families have already received assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

Parents of first-graders can receive a one-time assistance in two ways.

Almost a billion hryvnias for the "Schoolchild's Package": over 200,000 families have already received assistance

The "Schoolchild's Package" program has already been financed with almost 1 billion hryvnias. It has been used by 246,000 families of first-graders, of which over 202,000 applications have been approved, and about 4,000 more are undergoing verification. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

Parents of first-graders can receive a one-time payment of 5,000 hryvnias in two ways:

  • online through the "Diia" application;
    • in writing, at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

      Online applications remain the most popular way to submit an application.

      The program was initiated by the President of Ukraine. The project was developed by the Ministry of Social Policy jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Diia, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, and the State Service for Children.

      The "Schoolchild's Package" program is designed to support Ukrainian families with children who are going to school for the first time. The government urges parents to submit an application and take advantage of the assistance while the program's funding continues.

      Recall

      From November 1, the second stage of the experimental project on basic social assistance, which combines five types of state payments, starts in Ukraine. Now more low-income families will be able to receive it, even those who previously were not eligible for certain types of state support.

      Alla Kiosak

      SocietyEconomy
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Pension Fund of Ukraine
      Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
      Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
      Ukraine