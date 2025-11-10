Almost a billion hryvnias for the "Schoolchild's Package": over 200,000 families have already received assistance

The "Schoolchild's Package" program has already been financed with almost 1 billion hryvnias. It has been used by 246,000 families of first-graders, of which over 202,000 applications have been approved, and about 4,000 more are undergoing verification. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

Parents of first-graders can receive a one-time payment of 5,000 hryvnias in two ways:

online through the "Diia" application;

in writing, at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Online applications remain the most popular way to submit an application.

The program was initiated by the President of Ukraine. The project was developed by the Ministry of Social Policy jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Diia, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, and the State Service for Children.

The "Schoolchild's Package" program is designed to support Ukrainian families with children who are going to school for the first time. The government urges parents to submit an application and take advantage of the assistance while the program's funding continues.

Recall

From November 1, the second stage of the experimental project on basic social assistance, which combines five types of state payments, starts in Ukraine. Now more low-income families will be able to receive it, even those who previously were not eligible for certain types of state support.