Admission procedure to universities in 2026 'rewritten': Ministry of Education and Science revealed main proposed changes

The procedure for admission to higher education institutions in 2026 has been rewritten from beginning to end and its structure changed, Mykola Trofymenko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science, announced on Facebook on Tuesday, publishing the main proposals for changes, writes UNN.

Details

The Deputy Minister reported on a working meeting with heads and representatives of higher education institutions, which was one of the stages of a broad public discussion of the draft new rules for admission to universities in 2026.

"Why this is important: a complete update of the general text of the Admission Procedure has been submitted for discussion. It has been rewritten from beginning to end, its structure changed, etc.," Trofymenko wrote.

Among the main proposals for changes from the Ministry of Education and Science to the Admission Procedure-2026: what is already on everyone's lips: the abolition of motivational letters and the reduction of the number of possible applications from 15 to 12 (based on the results of the previous admission recommendation for 8-15 priorities, 0.78% of the total number of recommendations were given) - said the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to him, the discussed changes also provide for:

expansion of the category of maximum benefits for those who live or lived in temporarily occupied territories or in combat zones, with reference to October 1 of the previous year;

the possibility of using the results of the EIT not only in 2026, but also in 2025;

further digitalization of the confirmation of benefits for combatants, children and family members of fallen Defenders, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons - through the use of state registers instead of paper certificates;

recognition of the results of foreign analogues of the EIT/NMT for school graduates abroad, which opens the way for them to Ukrainian universities without duplicating graduation/entrance exams;

strengthening the role of creative competitions in art higher education institutions (increasing the coefficient of the creative competition to 0.7, accordingly all others weigh only the permissible minimum) and changing the approach to the EVI for admission to postgraduate studies (a single threshold for the sum of test results);

lowering the threshold for transferring from contract to state-funded places in the presence of vacant places for specialties with special support and expanding opportunities for transferring to state-funded places for children and participants of the Revolution of Dignity, combatants, persons deprived of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

He noted that the discussion of the proposals is ongoing.

