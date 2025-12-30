$42.220.15
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 3012 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 5242 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 8714 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 12182 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
09:46 AM • 17914 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 04:26 AM • 17697 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22801 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23387 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
December 29, 06:57 PM
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30276 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
48 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero course - Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trofymenko announced that 48 universities in Ukraine have agreed to launch "winter admission" to the zero course. This is a preparatory stage for the main admission.

48 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero course - Ministry of Education

"Winter admission" to the zero course was launched by 48 universities in Ukraine, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trofymenko on Facebook on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The "winter admission" has already started as a preparatory stage for the main one - currently 48 universities have confirmed the introduction of the zero course

- Trofymenko wrote following a meeting with heads and representatives of higher education institutions.

He called on universities to "actively join this initiative."

Recall

On December 10, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that the government had approved the "winter admission" policy. This will be an experimental project of a preparatory department with an expanded program and new opportunities for applicants.

From now on, higher education institutions will open enrollment for 3-6 months of study with preparation for the NMT. Ukrainian language, mathematics and history of Ukraine are mandatory, as well as one elective subject (foreign language, natural sciences or literature) - 90 classroom hours each. Study is possible in full-time (classroom) and distance formats, the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

Winter admission to the "zero course": the Ministry of Education and Science clarified the rules for preparing for university24.12.25, 17:10 • 2518 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine