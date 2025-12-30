48 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero course - Ministry of Education

"Winter admission" to the zero course was launched by 48 universities in Ukraine, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trofymenko on Facebook on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The "winter admission" has already started as a preparatory stage for the main one - currently 48 universities have confirmed the introduction of the zero course - Trofymenko wrote following a meeting with heads and representatives of higher education institutions.

He called on universities to "actively join this initiative."

Recall

On December 10, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that the government had approved the "winter admission" policy. This will be an experimental project of a preparatory department with an expanded program and new opportunities for applicants.

From now on, higher education institutions will open enrollment for 3-6 months of study with preparation for the NMT. Ukrainian language, mathematics and history of Ukraine are mandatory, as well as one elective subject (foreign language, natural sciences or literature) - 90 classroom hours each. Study is possible in full-time (classroom) and distance formats, the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

