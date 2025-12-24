Winter admission to the "zero course": the Ministry of Education and Science clarified the rules for preparing for university

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has launched the "Winter Admission" campaign, which allows applicants to begin intensive preparation for studies at higher education institutions (HEIs) even before the official admission campaign begins. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Winter admission is a format of intensive pre-university training based on the chosen university. The main goal is to adapt the applicant and study the necessary subjects before enrollment in the first year. The Ministry of Education and Science emphasizes: "the zero course does not replace the admission procedure", so official enrollment in studies will still take place according to the general admission rules valid in a particular year.

How to apply and where to study

Each university independently determines the conditions of participation, duration, and form of study (full-time or distance). To register, applicants need to:

find the "Winter Admission" tab on the website of the chosen university;

check the list of subjects and requirements for a specific set;

submit an online application through a special form on the HEI's resource.

Funding and benefits

The terms of tuition payment depend on the specific program and the applicant's category. Special attention is paid to socially vulnerable groups. In particular, the possibility of obtaining benefits for residents of temporarily occupied territories (TOT), as well as for military personnel and veterans, is provided.

Official updates on general rules are published on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science, and detailed curricula and schedules are published directly on the resources of educational institutions.

A sharp increase in the number of men aged 25+ in professional pre-higher education has been recorded in Ukraine: MP named the reason