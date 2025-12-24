Winter admission to the "zero course": the Ministry of Education and Science clarified the rules for preparing for university

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 668 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 1046 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 2942 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 7434 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16396 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13839 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16546 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33384 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48990 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67106 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.8m/s
68%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 7970 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17319 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 17767 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 5298 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 6948 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 674 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 666 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 1054 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 7444 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16405 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 1444 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17378 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 7424 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33389 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30343 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Mushrooms

Winter admission to the "zero course": the Ministry of Education and Science clarified the rules for preparing for university

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Ministry of Education and Science provided detailed information on "winter admission" and preparation for the main admission for applicants.

Winter admission to the "zero course": the Ministry of Education and Science clarified the rules for preparing for university

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has launched the "Winter Admission" campaign, which allows applicants to begin intensive preparation for studies at higher education institutions (HEIs) even before the official admission campaign begins. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Winter admission is a format of intensive pre-university training based on the chosen university. The main goal is to adapt the applicant and study the necessary subjects before enrollment in the first year. The Ministry of Education and Science emphasizes: "the zero course does not replace the admission procedure", so official enrollment in studies will still take place according to the general admission rules valid in a particular year.

How to apply and where to study

Each university independently determines the conditions of participation, duration, and form of study (full-time or distance). To register, applicants need to:

  • find the "Winter Admission" tab on the website of the chosen university;
    • check the list of subjects and requirements for a specific set;
      • submit an online application through a special form on the HEI's resource.

        Funding and benefits

        The terms of tuition payment depend on the specific program and the applicant's category. Special attention is paid to socially vulnerable groups. In particular, the possibility of obtaining benefits for residents of temporarily occupied territories (TOT), as well as for military personnel and veterans, is provided.

        Official updates on general rules are published on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science, and detailed curricula and schedules are published directly on the resources of educational institutions.

        A sharp increase in the number of men aged 25+ in professional pre-higher education has been recorded in Ukraine: MP named the reason23.12.25, 11:09 • 3902 views

        Stepan Haftko

        Education
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
        Ukraine