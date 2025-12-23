A sharp increase in the number of men aged 25+ in professional pre-higher education has been recorded in Ukraine: MP named the reason

In Ukraine, a large number of men aged 25+ were recorded enrolling in professional pre-higher education between 2024 and 2025. This was reported by Serhiy Babak, Head of the Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

As the MP noted, the 2023 admission campaign showed that under the guise of studying for a bachelor's degree and postgraduate studies, education was often attempted to be used not for its direct purpose, but as a way to postpone conscription for military service and the fulfillment of military duty.

Then, in response to this challenge, we introduced a number of solutions that became effective safeguards. Their effectiveness was confirmed by the results of the 2024-2025 admissions - Babak reported.

However, an analysis of 2024 and 2025 showed a sharp increase in interest in professional pre-higher education among the same age group.

In 2024, most men aged 25+ enrolled in this level of education - 55,581 applicants. In 2025, this pattern continued, but to a lesser extent - 24,819 applicants - the message states.

Babak noted that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is working to limit any opportunities for evading military duty. To do this, it is necessary to systematically review the rules and close possible loopholes, while necessarily maintaining a balance between the right to education and responsibility in conditions of martial law, Babak wrote.

Education must be used for its intended purpose - states the MP's post.

