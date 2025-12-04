Admission Campaign 2026: Motivational Letters to Be Abolished

The admission campaign to higher education institutions in 2026 will involve the rejection of motivational letters, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, writes UNN.

After the parliament adopted the law on the admission campaign, which ensures the conduct of the national multi-subject test (NMT) as the main tool for selection to higher education institutions and continues the practice of refusing mandatory state final attestation for graduates in wartime, the Ministry of Education and Science is preparing a package of proposals for the admission procedure.

As reported, the document will focus on "transparency of conditions, support for defenders and residents of affected territories, digitalization of procedures, and bringing Ukrainian higher education closer to European standards in accordance with the Higher Education Development Strategy for 2022-2032."

One of the key decisions is the rejection of motivational letters, which have effectively ceased to be a selection tool and were often written with the help of commercial authors or artificial intelligence. The admission procedure will be rewritten in a more understandable structure and language, oriented not only to admission committees, but also to applicants and their parents. - reported the Ministry of Education.

After the official publication of the law, as indicated, the Ministry of Education and Science will propose a draft admission procedure for 2026 for public discussion.

Regarding the Higher Education Development Strategy

The Cabinet of Ministers, in turn, updated the Strategy for the Development of Higher Education in Ukraine for 2022-2032 and approved the Operational Plan for 2025-2028, as reported, in accordance with the challenges of the war.

The updated strategy "strengthens the focus on the safety and stability of the educational process, in particular on the development of full-time education where the security situation allows, the creation and modernization of shelters, programs to overcome educational losses for children and students affected by the war or who have changed their place of residence."

"Among the key changes are support for educational and scientific institutions in frontline, de-occupied and host communities; modernization of the university network taking into account demographic trends and the needs of economic recovery; updating the content of education with an emphasis on a competency-based approach, STEM areas and digital skills," the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

On December 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in general draft law No. 13650 regarding state final attestation and the admission campaign of 2026.

The NMT in 2026 will follow last year's model: on one day with the possibility of additional sessions