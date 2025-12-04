Admission Campaign 2026: Motivational Letters to Be Abolished

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 14903 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 26095 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 28733 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 40032 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 46524 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25721 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 28947 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25995 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25835 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31046 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
98%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 16172 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 14226 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 12895 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 12065 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 10315 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 10431 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 46524 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 42977 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 58533 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 60591 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 572 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 18263 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 63387 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 66554 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 120629 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Film
The New York Times

Admission Campaign 2026: Motivational Letters to Be Abolished

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

The Ministry of Education and Science announced the abolition of motivational letters during the 2026 admission campaign, as they have ceased to be an effective selection tool. This decision is part of the updated admission procedure, which provides for transparency of conditions and digitalization of procedures.

Admission Campaign 2026: Motivational Letters to Be Abolished

The admission campaign to higher education institutions in 2026 will involve the rejection of motivational letters, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, writes UNN.

Details

After the parliament adopted the law on the admission campaign, which ensures the conduct of the national multi-subject test (NMT) as the main tool for selection to higher education institutions and continues the practice of refusing mandatory state final attestation for graduates in wartime, the Ministry of Education and Science is preparing a package of proposals for the admission procedure.

As reported, the document will focus on "transparency of conditions, support for defenders and residents of affected territories, digitalization of procedures, and bringing Ukrainian higher education closer to European standards in accordance with the Higher Education Development Strategy for 2022-2032."

One of the key decisions is the rejection of motivational letters, which have effectively ceased to be a selection tool and were often written with the help of commercial authors or artificial intelligence. The admission procedure will be rewritten in a more understandable structure and language, oriented not only to admission committees, but also to applicants and their parents.

- reported the Ministry of Education.

After the official publication of the law, as indicated, the Ministry of Education and Science will propose a draft admission procedure for 2026 for public discussion.

Regarding the Higher Education Development Strategy

The Cabinet of Ministers, in turn, updated the Strategy for the Development of Higher Education in Ukraine for 2022-2032 and approved the Operational Plan for 2025-2028, as reported, in accordance with the challenges of the war.

The updated strategy "strengthens the focus on the safety and stability of the educational process, in particular on the development of full-time education where the security situation allows, the creation and modernization of shelters, programs to overcome educational losses for children and students affected by the war or who have changed their place of residence."

"Among the key changes are support for educational and scientific institutions in frontline, de-occupied and host communities; modernization of the university network taking into account demographic trends and the needs of economic recovery; updating the content of education with an emphasis on a competency-based approach, STEM areas and digital skills," the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - Svyrydenko03.12.25, 22:57 • 12130 views

Recall

On December 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in general draft law No. 13650 regarding state final attestation and the admission campaign of 2026.

The NMT in 2026 will follow last year's model: on one day with the possibility of additional sessions03.12.25, 16:34 • 2988 views

Julia Shramko

AnnouncementsEducation
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada