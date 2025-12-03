$42.330.01
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 10111 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 12377 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 16564 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20187 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 27296 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35036 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29244 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39187 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75867 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The NMT in 2026 will follow last year's model: on one day with the possibility of additional sessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13650, which defines the format and rules of the 2026 admission campaign. The NMT will replace the EIT, retaining the list of subjects and abolishing the SAA.

The NMT in 2026 will follow last year's model: on one day with the possibility of additional sessions

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law that defines the format and rules of next year's admission campaign. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law card No. 13650.

Details

The law has been adopted

 - states the draft law card.

The draft law was supported by 264 people's deputies. Also, with 249 votes "For", the document was immediately sent for signature to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the President of Ukraine.

According to the draft law, in 2026, as in previous years, external independent evaluation (ZNO) will not be conducted in Ukraine, but a national multi-subject test (NMT) will be conducted, which provides for one day of testing with the possibility of additional sessions.

The list of subjects remains unchanged: "Ukrainian language", "Mathematics", "History of Ukraine" and one subject of choice: "Foreign language", "Biology", "Geography", "Physics", "Chemistry", "Ukrainian literature".

In addition, the state final attestation is canceled.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykola Trofymenko stated that the NMT format will not change in 2026. This decision is due to the proven effectiveness and transparency of the testing, which provided equal conditions for admission.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsEducation
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine