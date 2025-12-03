The NMT in 2026 will follow last year's model: on one day with the possibility of additional sessions
The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13650, which defines the format and rules of the 2026 admission campaign. The NMT will replace the EIT, retaining the list of subjects and abolishing the SAA.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law that defines the format and rules of next year's admission campaign. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law card No. 13650.
The draft law was supported by 264 people's deputies. Also, with 249 votes "For", the document was immediately sent for signature to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the President of Ukraine.
According to the draft law, in 2026, as in previous years, external independent evaluation (ZNO) will not be conducted in Ukraine, but a national multi-subject test (NMT) will be conducted, which provides for one day of testing with the possibility of additional sessions.
The list of subjects remains unchanged: "Ukrainian language", "Mathematics", "History of Ukraine" and one subject of choice: "Foreign language", "Biology", "Geography", "Physics", "Chemistry", "Ukrainian literature".
In addition, the state final attestation is canceled.
Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykola Trofymenko stated that the NMT format will not change in 2026. This decision is due to the proven effectiveness and transparency of the testing, which provided equal conditions for admission.