The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - Svyrydenko

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 10455 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 17527 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 22711 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 18715 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 23115 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 22388 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24353 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29583 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 37392 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30917 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 31760 views
Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bombDecember 3, 11:54 AM • 9264 views
NATO Secretary General revealed two things to pressure Russians if peace talks drag on or are fruitlessDecember 3, 12:00 PM • 6112 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the warDecember 3, 12:35 PM • 20747 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing UkraineDecember 3, 12:41 PM • 20573 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 22713 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 31858 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 49060 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 51625 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 60611 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
India
Gaza Strip
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 58914 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 61372 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 116003 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 89576 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 105273 views
The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The government approved three educational reforms concerning refugee teachers, colleges, and the evaluation of scientists. Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy starting in 2026.

The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - Svyrydenko

At a thematic government meeting, a number of key acts aimed at reforming the education and science system in Ukraine were adopted. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, the decisions concern the protection of the rights of teachers working abroad, the autonomy of colleges, and the creation of a National System for Evaluating Scientists, writes UNN.

Details

1. Protection of the seniority of refugee teachers

The government has ensured equal conditions for crediting pedagogical experience for thousands of Ukrainian teachers who are temporarily working abroad due to the war.

Teaching activity of 180 hours per year will be credited to the seniority for the length-of-service allowance, if there is documentary confirmation. And it will apply to work during the period of martial law and one year after its completion 

– Svyrydenko noted.

2. Experiment in vocational education (from 2026)

An experimental project will be launched, within which some colleges will be reorganized into communal non-profit societies. This will give them greater autonomy in management and finance.

Personnel reboots in the energy and defense sectors: which supervisory boards have been dissolved, and which are planned03.12.25, 18:50 • 2056 views

In parallel, we are testing a new methodology for calculating the cost of educational services, which will provide communities with a transparent mechanism for their procurement. The experiment will last two years and will be the first stage of practical implementation of the provisions of the new Law "On Vocational Education 

– the report says.

3. New rules for evaluating scientists 

The government approved the Concept "National System of Researchers of Ukraine" to support scientists and the development of science. It introduces unified rules for evaluating the work of scientists (publications, patents, participation in grants).

The data will be used in the distribution of funding, institutional accreditation, and personnel policy, which will provide additional support for the best scientists, and for universities – effective work with personnel. A separate rating will be formed for young scientists 

– the Prime Minister concluded.

Parliament adopted the Budget for 202603.12.25, 15:22 • 18723 views

Stepan Haftko

Education
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine