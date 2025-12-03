The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - Svyrydenko

At a thematic government meeting, a number of key acts aimed at reforming the education and science system in Ukraine were adopted. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, the decisions concern the protection of the rights of teachers working abroad, the autonomy of colleges, and the creation of a National System for Evaluating Scientists, writes UNN.

1. Protection of the seniority of refugee teachers

The government has ensured equal conditions for crediting pedagogical experience for thousands of Ukrainian teachers who are temporarily working abroad due to the war.

Teaching activity of 180 hours per year will be credited to the seniority for the length-of-service allowance, if there is documentary confirmation. And it will apply to work during the period of martial law and one year after its completion – Svyrydenko noted.

2. Experiment in vocational education (from 2026)

An experimental project will be launched, within which some colleges will be reorganized into communal non-profit societies. This will give them greater autonomy in management and finance.

In parallel, we are testing a new methodology for calculating the cost of educational services, which will provide communities with a transparent mechanism for their procurement. The experiment will last two years and will be the first stage of practical implementation of the provisions of the new Law "On Vocational Education – the report says.

3. New rules for evaluating scientists

The government approved the Concept "National System of Researchers of Ukraine" to support scientists and the development of science. It introduces unified rules for evaluating the work of scientists (publications, patents, participation in grants).

The data will be used in the distribution of funding, institutional accreditation, and personnel policy, which will provide additional support for the best scientists, and for universities – effective work with personnel. A separate rating will be formed for young scientists – the Prime Minister concluded.

Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026