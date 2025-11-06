ukenru
12:47 PM • 4368 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 9146 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 11651 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31870 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 30035 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 34684 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 48811 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38444 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32159 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51134 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3370 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is launching a pilot of the "Money Follows the Teacher" policy, which will allow 100,000 pedagogical workers to independently choose and pay for advanced training courses from a virtual account for the amount of UAH 1,500. Registration on the "Vector" platform will begin in December 2025, and training will last until the end of 2026.

Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators

A pilot policy "Money Follows the Teacher" is being launched in Ukraine regarding the financing of advanced training courses for educators, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, clarifying the conditions and who can apply, writes UNN.

Already in December, pedagogical staff will be able to register on the "Vector" platform for further participation in the pilot policy "Money Follows the Teacher". From now on, the educator will choose advanced training courses and pay for them independently from a virtual account - the government has adopted a corresponding decision

- reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

What is "Money Follows the Teacher"?

This is a state policy that introduces a new mechanism for financing the professional development of pedagogical staff. From now on, the state will accrue a fixed amount of funds - UAH 1500 - directly to the virtual account of a teacher, principal, or deputy principal of an educational institution.

Through the state platform, pedagogical staff will be able to independently choose the subject and program of advanced training in accordance with their own professional needs.

The subject that meets the requirements of government resolution No. 800 and whose programs pass verification by UIRO will be able to implement courses on the platform. In addition, the resolution now provides for the possibility of using funds for supervision services - professional support for educators.

More details on the path of advanced training subjects here.

Participation

Currently, the platform for the professional development of teachers is preparing for launch and will be available to users in December. However, pedagogical staff and advanced training subjects can familiarize themselves with information about the policy and leave their contacts on the information page: https://vector.uied.gov.ua/ And be the first to receive notifications about all updates within the "Money Follows the Teacher" policy.

We are recruiting the first 100,000 pedagogical staff for the pilot. It can include principals, deputy principals, and teachers working in grades 7-9 of NUS and 10 pilot classes of senior specialized schools in the 2026-2027 academic year.

- noted the Ministry of Education and Science.

When do registration and training start?

Registration for pedagogical staff and advanced training subjects will begin in December 2025. Pedagogical staff will be able to choose and pay for courses with virtual funds from January-February 2026 and will undergo training until the end of the calendar year.

What training programs can providers submit within the pilot?

Within the pilot, advanced training subjects will be able to create and submit courses in the following areas: overcoming educational losses, psychosocial support for students, implementation of state standards in specialized secondary education, career counseling, formation of cross-cutting skills, use of digital technologies in education, use of "Scaffold", implementation of inclusive education, etc. (full list of topics here). All programs must be developed based on typical programs approved by the Ministry of Education and Science, which will be presented in the near future.

Next Steps and Support

To explain in detail how the pilot will work for each group of participants, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with UIRO, announces a series of informational webinars. Registration here.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPublicationsEducation
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine