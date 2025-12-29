$42.060.13
The educational ecosystem "Mriya" covered every fifth school in Ukraine in 2025 - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In 2025, the educational ecosystem "Mriya" covered over 2,800 schools and 420,000 users in all 24 regions of Ukraine. It has become a key tool for the digitalization of education, uniting schools, students, parents, and teachers in a single digital environment.

The educational ecosystem "Mriya" covered every fifth school in Ukraine in 2025 - Ministry of Education and Science

In 2025, the "Mriia" educational ecosystem covered over 2,800 schools and 420,000 users in all 24 regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

The state educational ecosystem Mriia reached the national level in 2025 and became one of the key tools for the digitalization of education in Ukraine. Today, Mriia unites schools, students, parents, and teachers in a single secure digital environment, which simplifies the organization of learning and ensures stable access to the educational process throughout the country.

- the statement says.

During 2025, Mriia covered over 420,000 active users and scaled to 2,800+ schools — this is every fifth institution of general secondary education in Ukraine. The ecosystem operates in all 24 regions and is completely free for educational institutions, teachers, students, and parents.

Kindergartens join the digital system "Mriya": will it be easier for educators and parents?23.10.25, 15:44 • 2059 views

As noted by the Ministry of Education and Science, for teachers, Mriia has become a tool for daily work: calendar-thematic planning, electronic journals, schedules, reporting, and automatic calculation of results. Since the beginning of the year, teachers have given 77 million grades, added 8.5 million homework assignments, and noted lesson topics 8.4 million times. In 2025, Mriia began implementing the first artificial intelligence-based tools for teachers. Pilot schools are testing a test generator that automatically creates tasks taking into account the lesson topic, educational materials, and recommendations from the Ministry of Education and Science.

Students actively use Mriia to view schedules, materials, and learning outcomes: during the year, they opened lesson details 13.6 million times, and grades — over 12 million times. The ecosystem also provides secure chats and personalized content on interesting topics.

For parents, Mriia ensures transparency of the educational process: schedules, homework, grades, and attendance are updated in real time. In 2025, parents viewed homework 5.5 million times, and grades — over 5 million times.

- added the Ministry of Education and Science.

A separate area of development was Mriia. Extracurricular activities — a catalog of over 6,000 clubs and sections that helps families find activities based on interests and convenient location.

Plans for 2026

In 2026, Mriia's development will focus on expanding the ecosystem's coverage and functionality. The launch of the Mriia.Preschool direction is planned, which will provide educators with tools for recording classes and attendance, and parents with convenient access to information about children's learning and leisure. Work will also begin on the concept of integrating Mriia for higher education institutions.

A separate focus will be the gamification of learning — Mriia plans to launch the first nationwide student incentive system in Ukraine, which will support motivation, a sense of progress, and interest in learning.

Artificial intelligence will continue to be implemented to reduce the routine workload on educators. Among the planned solutions are a schedule generator and tools for automated lesson planning, including for preschool education.

In the future, Mriia is to become an end-to-end digital ecosystem that will accompany a person's education from preschool to lifelong learning, combining educational content, services, and individual educational trajectories.

For reference

Mriia is an initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Education and Science together with the EGAP Program, implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with the support of Switzerland.

"Mriya" launched an AI-powered test generator28.10.25, 19:21 • 2711 views

Olga Rozgon

