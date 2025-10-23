$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
12:16 PM • 11298 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 14061 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14937 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23144 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23649 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21578 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11623 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14472 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16168 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 30975 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Kindergartens join the digital system "Mriya": will it be easier for educators and parents?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Preschool institutions will join the digital system "Mriya", which will allow educators and parents to monitor children. This new direction, "Mriya Doshkillia", has been approved by the government to create a unified digital educational ecosystem.

Kindergartens join the digital system "Mriya": will it be easier for educators and parents?

Preschool institutions will be able to join the "Mriya" digital system. After that, content for preschoolers will undergo a transparent selection process with state participation, and educators and parents will receive a new accounting tool.

UNN reports, citing the press service of the First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

"Mriya Preschool" within the framework of the development of the educational ecosystem is a new direction that was approved by a resolution of the Government of Ukraine.

For the first time, Mriya unites two educational levels — preschool and school. This is an important stage in creating a single digital ecosystem that accompanies a child from the first steps in kindergarten to obtaining an education

- Fedorov writes.

The main changes are listed:

  1. Preschool piloting: educators will be able to easily keep records of classes, attendance, and meals, and parents will be able to see their child's achievements and mood.
    1. Implementation of gamification: businesses will be able to support children and youth through "Mriya" and provide bonuses or useful offers for learning.
      1. Content rules update: materials, interactives, and videos will undergo a transparent selection process with state participation. Mriya makes life easier for all participants in the educational process.

        Addition

        To connect to "Mriya", you need to submit an application

        Recall

        As of October 9, it became known that more than 2,200 Ukrainian schools have connected to the educational application "Mriya", created for modern and convenient management of the educational process.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        TechnologiesEducation
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        Ukraine