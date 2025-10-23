Kindergartens join the digital system "Mriya": will it be easier for educators and parents?

Preschool institutions will be able to join the "Mriya" digital system. After that, content for preschoolers will undergo a transparent selection process with state participation, and educators and parents will receive a new accounting tool.

UNN reports, citing the press service of the First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

"Mriya Preschool" within the framework of the development of the educational ecosystem is a new direction that was approved by a resolution of the Government of Ukraine.

For the first time, Mriya unites two educational levels — preschool and school. This is an important stage in creating a single digital ecosystem that accompanies a child from the first steps in kindergarten to obtaining an education - Fedorov writes.

The main changes are listed:

Preschool piloting: educators will be able to easily keep records of classes, attendance, and meals, and parents will be able to see their child's achievements and mood. Implementation of gamification: businesses will be able to support children and youth through "Mriya" and provide bonuses or useful offers for learning. Content rules update: materials, interactives, and videos will undergo a transparent selection process with state participation. Mriya makes life easier for all participants in the educational process.

Addition

To connect to "Mriya", you need to submit an application.

Recall

As of October 9, it became known that more than 2,200 Ukrainian schools have connected to the educational application "Mriya", created for modern and convenient management of the educational process.