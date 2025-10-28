"Mriya" launched an AI-powered test generator

The educational platform Mriya is implementing artificial intelligence as an assistant for teachers. The new test generator helps educators create questions based on the curriculum, reducing routine and freeing up more time for teaching children. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Every day, teachers spend hours preparing for lessons: creating tests, presentations, and selecting assignments. Now, this process will take place in a few clicks. The Mriya team has optimized these processes using AI to eliminate some routine work and free up time for live communication with children. - the message says.

It is noted that currently 10 Ukrainian schools are testing the test generator in real conditions. We are collecting feedback, improving the interface, and training the system based on user experience. After the pilot, the functionality will gradually become available to all schools in the ecosystem.

How the AI-based test generator works:

open the Mriya system;

select a topic from the calendar plan;

a few seconds - and you get a ready-made test.

To train the system, the Mriya team processed over 700 textbooks for grades 1-11 and took into account the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Science. All questions undergo a double AI check, so the tests are accurate and meet educational standards.

AI in Mriya is constantly learning — the more tests teachers create, the more accurate the results become. This is a living tool that develops together with the educational community. - Fedorov added.

"Mriya" has covered over 2,200 schools in Ukraine and is transforming learning into a modern digital experience – Ministry of Digital Transformation