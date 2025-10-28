"Mriya" launched an AI-powered test generator

$42.070.07
04:50 PM • 11469 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 11755 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 19029 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36963 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 26599 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 23651 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 20034 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16422 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 44206 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31530 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 17655 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 34866 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 32604 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 16068 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 20931 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 11476 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 21456 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 33133 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36973 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 44216 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

"Mriya" launched an AI-powered test generator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The educational platform "Mriya" has introduced an AI-powered test generator for teachers. This tool allows educators to quickly create questions based on the curriculum, optimizing lesson preparation.

"Mriya" launched an AI-powered test generator

The educational platform Mriya is implementing artificial intelligence as an assistant for teachers. The new test generator helps educators create questions based on the curriculum, reducing routine and freeing up more time for teaching children. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Every day, teachers spend hours preparing for lessons: creating tests, presentations, and selecting assignments. Now, this process will take place in a few clicks. The Mriya team has optimized these processes using AI to eliminate some routine work and free up time for live communication with children.

- the message says.

It is noted that currently 10 Ukrainian schools are testing the test generator in real conditions. We are collecting feedback, improving the interface, and training the system based on user experience. After the pilot, the functionality will gradually become available to all schools in the ecosystem.

How the AI-based test generator works:

  • open the Mriya system;
    • select a topic from the calendar plan;
      • a few seconds - and you get a ready-made test.

        To train the system, the Mriya team processed over 700 textbooks for grades 1-11 and took into account the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Science. All questions undergo a double AI check, so the tests are accurate and meet educational standards.

        AI in Mriya is constantly learning — the more tests teachers create, the more accurate the results become. This is a living tool that develops together with the educational community.

        - Fedorov added.

        "Mriya" has covered over 2,200 schools in Ukraine and is transforming learning into a modern digital experience – Ministry of Digital Transformation09.10.25, 17:57 • 2608 views

        Olga Rozgon

        TechnologiesEducation
        Technology
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine