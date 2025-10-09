"Mriya" has covered over 2,200 schools in Ukraine and is transforming learning into a modern digital experience – Ministry of Digital Transformation

More than 2,200 Ukrainian schools have already connected to the state educational application "Mriya", created for a modern and convenient learning process. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Mriya unites schools across the country and allows students, teachers, and parents to interact effectively every day. Teachers give grades, children do homework, parents track progress, and the school gets a modern and comfortable digital tool – Fedorov noted.

Since the launch of the ecosystem:

– more than 8 million grades have been given;

– more than 1.9 million homework assignments have been sent;

– schools from all 24 regions of Ukraine have been connected.

Each school receives individual support, which allows teachers to free up time from paperwork and focus more on teaching children.

From October 1, Ukrainian schoolchildren can use their own "currency" in "Mriya" – by completing tasks, students receive points that can then be exchanged for movie tickets, master classes, quests, and educational courses" – Fedorov added.

For reference

The "Mriya" application was presented on September 1, 2023, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Its development is being carried out by the Ministry of Digital Transformation jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science and with the support of the EGAP program. After a successful pilot launch in 40 schools and the opening of the official website on June 19, 2024, it is planned to connect another 1,000 schools in September-October 2024, and by the end of 2025 – all educational institutions in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Estonia unite efforts in digitalization and cybersecurity – Ministry of Digital Transformation