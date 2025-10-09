$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13712 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30385 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33008 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21547 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20133 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32510 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16813 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
"Mriya" has covered over 2,200 schools in Ukraine and is transforming learning into a modern digital experience – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Over 2,200 Ukrainian schools have connected to the educational application "Mriya," created for modern and convenient management of the learning process. Since its launch, over 8 million grades have been entered and more than 1.9 million homework assignments have been sent.

"Mriya" has covered over 2,200 schools in Ukraine and is transforming learning into a modern digital experience – Ministry of Digital Transformation

More than 2,200 Ukrainian schools have already connected to the state educational application "Mriya", created for a modern and convenient learning process. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Mriya unites schools across the country and allows students, teachers, and parents to interact effectively every day. Teachers give grades, children do homework, parents track progress, and the school gets a modern and comfortable digital tool 

– Fedorov noted.

Since the launch of the ecosystem:

– more than 8 million grades have been given;

– more than 1.9 million homework assignments have been sent;

– schools from all 24 regions of Ukraine have been connected.

Each school receives individual support, which allows teachers to free up time from paperwork and focus more on teaching children.

From October 1, Ukrainian schoolchildren can use their own "currency" in "Mriya" – by completing tasks, students receive points that can then be exchanged for movie tickets, master classes, quests, and educational courses" 

– Fedorov added.

For reference

The "Mriya" application was presented on September 1, 2023, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Its development is being carried out by the Ministry of Digital Transformation jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science and with the support of the EGAP program. After a successful pilot launch in 40 schools and the opening of the official website on June 19, 2024, it is planned to connect another 1,000 schools in September-October 2024, and by the end of 2025 – all educational institutions in Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

