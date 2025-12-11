Ukrainian universities launch "zero courses" to prepare for the National Multisubject Test

$42.180.11
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
06:59 PM • 9448 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 14789 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 17166 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 16537 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 17805 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 21301 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 19563 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19297 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 27528 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Popular news
Publications
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 31452 views
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 11356 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 16275 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 13379 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 20418 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 30793 views
Ukrainian universities launch "zero courses" to prepare for the National Multisubject Test

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The Ministry of Education and Science is launching an experimental project of "zero courses" to prepare for the NMT, where schoolchildren will be able to study for 3-6 months. State support is provided for residents of temporarily occupied territories, veterans, and military personnel, including grants and scholarships.

Ukrainian universities launch "zero courses" to prepare for the National Multisubject Test

Ukrainian universities will open enrollment for the so-called "zero course," within which schoolchildren will be able to prepare for the National Multisubject Test (NMT). This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science (MES), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this will be an experimental project of a preparatory department with an expanded program and new opportunities for applicants. Thus, higher education institutions will now open enrollment for 3–6-month training with preparation for the NMT. Ukrainian language, mathematics, and history of Ukraine are mandatory, as well as one elective subject (foreign language, natural sciences, or literature) - 90 classroom hours each. Training is possible in full-time (classroom) and distance formats. 

We are maximizing access to Ukrainian higher education in wartime conditions. "Winter admission" is a bridge between school and university programs: without unnecessary barriers for young people from frontline territories and military personnel, with support for those who need it, and with a real advantage for those who decide on a university in advance, which is why enrollment will take place in the so-called "zero course." It is important for us to make up for the educational losses of applicants, which may negatively affect the quality of higher education in the future.

- emphasized the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

The first profession can be obtained at any age: MP clarified the new law on vocational education27.09.25, 14:58 • 3943 views

It is indicated that the state will provide targeted support to those categories of applicants who need it most: residents of temporarily occupied territories, veterans, and military personnel. Grants for this training, scholarships (for full-time students), and payment for dormitory accommodation, if necessary, are provided for them. "Winter admission" is designed to reduce educational losses, help applicants prepare more safely for the NMT, and determine their future trajectory in advance.

It is important to choose a university now: the preparatory department actually plays the role of a "zero course," because if the applicant continues their studies at the chosen higher education institution, they will be able to receive up to 15 additional points to the total competitive score when enrolling in the first year at the same university, depending on the specialty. This allows you to strengthen your results, pass the NMT more confidently, and seamlessly enter student life.

- the message says.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine also recommends that applicants follow announcements on university websites regarding the start of enrollment, schedules, and conditions for participation in the program for privileged categories.

Recall

From September 2026, scholarships for students of educational institutions will double. The State Budget-2026 provides UAH 6.6 billion for scholarship payments.

Admission campaign 2026: Rada Committee on Education supported last year's testing format20.11.25, 12:52 • 2682 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Education
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine