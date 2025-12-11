Ukrainian universities launch "zero courses" to prepare for the National Multisubject Test

Ukrainian universities will open enrollment for the so-called "zero course," within which schoolchildren will be able to prepare for the National Multisubject Test (NMT). This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science (MES), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this will be an experimental project of a preparatory department with an expanded program and new opportunities for applicants. Thus, higher education institutions will now open enrollment for 3–6-month training with preparation for the NMT. Ukrainian language, mathematics, and history of Ukraine are mandatory, as well as one elective subject (foreign language, natural sciences, or literature) - 90 classroom hours each. Training is possible in full-time (classroom) and distance formats.

We are maximizing access to Ukrainian higher education in wartime conditions. "Winter admission" is a bridge between school and university programs: without unnecessary barriers for young people from frontline territories and military personnel, with support for those who need it, and with a real advantage for those who decide on a university in advance, which is why enrollment will take place in the so-called "zero course." It is important for us to make up for the educational losses of applicants, which may negatively affect the quality of higher education in the future. - emphasized the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

It is indicated that the state will provide targeted support to those categories of applicants who need it most: residents of temporarily occupied territories, veterans, and military personnel. Grants for this training, scholarships (for full-time students), and payment for dormitory accommodation, if necessary, are provided for them. "Winter admission" is designed to reduce educational losses, help applicants prepare more safely for the NMT, and determine their future trajectory in advance.

It is important to choose a university now: the preparatory department actually plays the role of a "zero course," because if the applicant continues their studies at the chosen higher education institution, they will be able to receive up to 15 additional points to the total competitive score when enrolling in the first year at the same university, depending on the specialty. This allows you to strengthen your results, pass the NMT more confidently, and seamlessly enter student life. - the message says.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine also recommends that applicants follow announcements on university websites regarding the start of enrollment, schedules, and conditions for participation in the program for privileged categories.

Recall

From September 2026, scholarships for students of educational institutions will double. The State Budget-2026 provides UAH 6.6 billion for scholarship payments.

