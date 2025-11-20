Admission campaign 2026: Rada Committee on Education supported last year's testing format

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Education, Science, and Innovation supported the draft law that defines the format of the 2026 admission campaign. This was reported by People's Deputy, head of the aforementioned committee, Serhiy Babak, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

This decision was made on November 19. According to Babak, a large number of meetings and consultations were held, and requests from various participants in the process were processed: applicants, parents, universities, schools, and children abroad.

Two options for the development of events were also discussed: conducting testing over several days or maintaining the previous model and conducting testing on a single day.

However, after a detailed analysis, the majority agreed that the fairest and most understandable format for everyone remains last year's format - a single day of testing with the possibility of additional sessions. After all, the single-day NMT format still ensures equal conditions for all applicants, regardless of their place of residence and stay. - Babak stated.

He also added that the committee took into account the conditions for frontline communities and applicants who were forced to stay abroad due to the war.

In addition, technical capabilities and real capacities to organize this process in these territories were considered. Babak also added that the Committee drew attention to the results of a survey of applicants who took the test this year.

Most of them noted that the model of conducting the NMT in one day would be more comfortable for them than testing over several days. First of all, this is due to the possibility of getting to the testing centers and the emotional state, because no one has canceled the excitement. - Babak stated.

He added that the decision of the parliamentary committee on education to retain last year's model for conducting the NMT is due to the fact that it guarantees equal access for all test participants, transparency, and fairness of the admission campaign.

In 2025, the number of applicants to Ukrainian universities increased, but the number of applicants aged 25+ decreased.