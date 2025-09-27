The first profession can be obtained at any age: MP clarified the new law on vocational education

The new law on vocational education allows obtaining a first profession at any age, said People's Deputy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"It will be possible to obtain a first profession at any age. A second or third – 3 years after obtaining the first. It is important that war veterans, who need the fastest possible integration into public life, will be able to obtain a new profession earlier than in 3 years," Babak noted.

According to him, the law also stipulates that by January 1, 2027, the Ministry of Education must develop a formula for budget financing of vocational education institutions.

Also, by September 1, 2027, all communal and state vocational education institutions with 400 or more students, according to his explanation, must be reorganized into non-profit societies.

