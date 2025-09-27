$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM
The first profession can be obtained at any age: MP clarified the new law on vocational education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

People's Deputy Serhiy Babak clarified the changes in the law "On Vocational Education". War veterans will be able to get a new profession earlier than in 3 years.

The first profession can be obtained at any age: MP clarified the new law on vocational education

The new law on vocational education allows obtaining a first profession at any age, said People's Deputy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"It will be possible to obtain a first profession at any age. A second or third – 3 years after obtaining the first. It is important that war veterans, who need the fastest possible integration into public life, will be able to obtain a new profession earlier than in 3 years," Babak noted.

According to him, the law also stipulates that by January 1, 2027, the Ministry of Education must develop a formula for budget financing of vocational education institutions.

Also, by September 1, 2027, all communal and state vocational education institutions with 400 or more students, according to his explanation, must be reorganized into non-profit societies.

College instead of vocational schools and "bursas": Rada approved new law on vocational education21.08.25, 11:47 • 5204 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada