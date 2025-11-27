NMT format will not be changed in 2026 - Ministry of Education

For the 2026 admission campaign to higher education institutions, the format of the national multi-subject test (NMT) will not be changed, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykola Trofymenko on Thursday during a telethon, writes UNN.

... we have determined that we will not change the NMT format in 2026. Because this format has proven its effectiveness in the years since the start of the full-scale invasion. - said Trofymenko.

According to him, "all our exams, all these tests were organized smoothly in all our territories; NMT was taken abroad."

"And this format has proven its effectiveness, its transparency, and has provided equal conditions for admission for absolutely all our education seekers. Therefore, we do not plan to change it," the Deputy Minister of Education pointed out.

Recall

The relevant parliamentary committee supported the bill, which defines the format of the 2026 admission campaign - maintaining last year's model for conducting the NMT.

The committee discussed two options for the development of events: conducting testing over several days or keeping the previous model and conducting testing in one day. And they kept the one-day testing format with the possibility of additional sessions.