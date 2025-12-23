Ministry of Education is considering four models for increasing teachers' salaries: what are they about

The Ministry of Education is working on four different blocks to increase teachers' salaries, which is expected from the new academic year, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Nadiia Kuzmychova during a briefing on December 23, writes UNN.

Regarding salaries… Different models have been developed. Our minister talks about four models. These are those that provide for: an increase in workload; the absence of an increase in workload – this is the second model; the third model is where it is proportionally increased for different categories of teachers; the fourth model is where it is disproportionately increased with an emphasis on young teachers to stimulate entry into the profession, because it is the young teacher – objectively, their salary is beyond the limit of not just acceptable, but any dignity that we can imagine and talk about. - said Kuzmychova.

According to her, "these four blocks, which form the basis of the model, have completely different calculations taking into account the situation throughout Ukraine." "And as the Ministry of Education emphasizes, the announced increases of 30% and 20% are not related or tied to any of these models. The adoption of any of them is through dialogue and consensus, which must be reached by all stakeholders, including representatives of professional communities, or primarily with them," the Deputy Minister pointed out.

"And that is why in the coming months, I think this will happen already in January, the Ministry of Education will initiate a dialogue on specific models to arrive at the adoption of one that can be taken as a basis for implementation, hopefully, from September 1," Kuzmychova said.

She emphasized that "these models are the second stage; they do not affect the 30% / 20% increase." "This is about unblocking the next step," she noted.

