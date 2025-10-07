Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare concrete ways to increase teachers' salaries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare concrete ways to increase teachers' salaries, as well as to support internally displaced persons. Zelenskyy stated this after a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

He also instructed to prepare and report on concrete ways to increase teachers' salaries so that the already adopted decisions on salary increases would take effect next year. It is important that there are tangible results in supporting internally displaced persons as well. - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he expects government officials to report on these two issues at the end of this week.

Recall

In Ukraine, teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance of UAH 4,000 after taxes.