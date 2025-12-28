$41.930.00
09:00 AM • 3754 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 22869 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 37837 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 36582 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 29818 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 25599 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21409 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42290 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39721 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 115941 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
Teachers' salaries to increase by 30% from January 1 - Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

From January 1, 2026, the salaries of pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff will increase by 30%. The government has approved a resolution that provides for an increase in official salaries for all pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of state and communal educational institutions.

Teachers' salaries to increase by 30% from January 1 - Ministry of Education

From January 1, 2026, the salaries of pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff will increase by 30%, the Ministry of Education and Science announced on Sunday, writes UNN.

The government approved a resolution (...) that provides for a 30% increase in official salaries for all pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of state and communal educational institutions and establishments, regardless of subordination, from January 1, 2026.

- reported the Ministry of Education.

This decision, as noted, is in line with previously announced commitments within the framework of the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget for 2026" and "ensures a salary increase of at least 30%".

In the State Budget for 2026, funds in the amount of 64.6 billion hryvnias are reportedly provided for increasing the salaries of pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions and scientific-pedagogical staff of higher education institutions financed from the state budget.

"At the same time, such an increase in official salaries will be established not only for pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions, but also for teachers in preschool, out-of-school, vocational and pre-higher education institutions, which are mostly financed from local budgets," the report says.

Thanks to the increase in the volume of educational subvention and other state budget programs, communities will receive additional funds, part of which will come in the form of personal income tax (PIT) and remain in local budgets, partially covering the costs of increasing official salaries for pedagogical staff of educational institutions financed from local budgets, the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

In addition, in 2026, teachers of general secondary education institutions will continue to receive an additional payment for working in unfavorable conditions.

- indicated the Ministry of Education and Science.

For additional payments for the period from January to August 2026, 10.37 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the state budget, as reported. The additional payments are expected to be "received by more than 409 thousand teachers, of whom more than 25.5 thousand work in frontline territories." The amount of the additional payment:

  • 2000 UAH (2600 UAH before taxes) for all pedagogical staff;
    • 4000 UAH (5200 UAH before taxes) for teachers who work full-time in frontline territories.

      For employees who have a workload exceeding the standard, the amount of the additional payment increases proportionally.

      Supplement

      Earlier, the government announced a phased salary increase: from January 1, 2026, by 30%; from September 1, 2026, by another 20%.

      "This will be the largest comprehensive increase in teachers' salaries in recent years and will strengthen the prestige of the profession in wartime conditions," the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

      Julia Shramko

      Education
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
      Ukraine