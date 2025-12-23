In 2026, publishing houses will deliver textbooks to schools - Ministry of Education and Science

$42.150.10
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 1292 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 2538 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
08:27 AM • 9920 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 18242 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 34863 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51098 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 77116 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44287 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 37135 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal details
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
Moving with pets: what you should know
In 2026, publishing houses will deliver textbooks to schools - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In 2025, a pilot system for delivering textbooks to educational institutions was launched; now schools will receive books directly from publishers. The new model of direct textbook delivery to educational institutions was tested on 30% of the circulation, which amounts to over 2 million copies.

In 2026, publishing houses will deliver textbooks to schools - Ministry of Education and Science

In 2025, a pilot system for delivering textbooks to educational institutions was launched. Now schools will receive books directly from publishers. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Nadiia Kuzmychova, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

In previous years, textbooks were delivered to regional bases, due to which students of different educational institutions received books at different times.

In all previous years, textbooks were delivered not to educational institutions by the Ministry, but to regional bases. We have 24 of them, respectively, in the regions, in the city of Kyiv, and from there they were already distributed to schools. How were they distributed? Somewhere the institutions themselves picked them up, somewhere it was done centrally, but this is a very different situation and children in schools could indeed receive their textbooks at different times.

- emphasized the official.

However, in 2025, a new model was tested: publishers delivered textbooks directly to educational institutions.

This year, we tested a new approach, where textbooks are delivered directly to educational institutions by the publisher. We tested it on 30% of the circulation, which is, by the way, more than 2 million. And you can see the results here in terms of evaluating this mechanism. Those institutions, and there were almost 9,000 educational institutions that participated in such a pilot, noted their satisfaction with this tool, and this satisfaction is based precisely on transparency. All of this can be tracked on the dashboard, where and how your textbook is moving, whether it has left or not.

- noted Nadiia Kuzmychova.

In addition, the convenience of such a system for educational institutions is emphasized.

This is about, accordingly, convenience and it is about saving, because both time and resources, because the textbook comes directly to the educational institution. And 90% of these educational institutions noted that the transition to this model in 2026 is precisely desirable. This is what we will be moving towards in the next period.

- emphasized the official

Recall

The state has introduced special standard programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in temporarily occupied territories. This will allow them to study the Ukrainian studies component and remain in the Ukrainian educational system without additional burden.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEducation
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine