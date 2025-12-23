In 2026, publishing houses will deliver textbooks to schools - Ministry of Education and Science

In 2025, a pilot system for delivering textbooks to educational institutions was launched. Now schools will receive books directly from publishers. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Nadiia Kuzmychova, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

In previous years, textbooks were delivered to regional bases, due to which students of different educational institutions received books at different times.

In all previous years, textbooks were delivered not to educational institutions by the Ministry, but to regional bases. We have 24 of them, respectively, in the regions, in the city of Kyiv, and from there they were already distributed to schools. How were they distributed? Somewhere the institutions themselves picked them up, somewhere it was done centrally, but this is a very different situation and children in schools could indeed receive their textbooks at different times. - emphasized the official.

However, in 2025, a new model was tested: publishers delivered textbooks directly to educational institutions.

This year, we tested a new approach, where textbooks are delivered directly to educational institutions by the publisher. We tested it on 30% of the circulation, which is, by the way, more than 2 million. And you can see the results here in terms of evaluating this mechanism. Those institutions, and there were almost 9,000 educational institutions that participated in such a pilot, noted their satisfaction with this tool, and this satisfaction is based precisely on transparency. All of this can be tracked on the dashboard, where and how your textbook is moving, whether it has left or not. - noted Nadiia Kuzmychova.

In addition, the convenience of such a system for educational institutions is emphasized.

This is about, accordingly, convenience and it is about saving, because both time and resources, because the textbook comes directly to the educational institution. And 90% of these educational institutions noted that the transition to this model in 2026 is precisely desirable. This is what we will be moving towards in the next period. - emphasized the official

