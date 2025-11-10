Parents will confirm the fact of conducting classes for children with special educational needs

In Ukraine, parents will confirm the fact of conducting psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes with children with special educational needs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Educational Ombudsman of Ukraine Nadiia Leshchyk.

This became possible due to changes to the Procedure and conditions for providing subventions from the state budget to local budgets for providing state support to persons with special educational needs. They were introduced by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 29, 2025, No. 1386.

From now on, parents (other legal representatives) of a child will confirm the fact of conducting (providing) psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes (services) in paper or electronic form.

In addition, a corresponding subvention is allocated from the state budget for psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes to provide support to persons with special educational needs, but it covers only 19% of the need for classes for children with SEN. Everything else is covered by local budget funds.

These classes can be provided by both pedagogical staff of educational institutions, other pedagogical staff under civil law contracts at the expense of the aforementioned subvention, and specialists from among the pedagogical staff of the educational institution, Leshchyk stated.

In particular, this refers to defectologist teachers who are included in the staff of the educational institution in accordance with the typical staffing standards of general secondary education institutions (at the expense of educational subventions).

The changes provide for recording the fact of conducting (providing) psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes (services). For your information, the journal is kept in paper or electronic form by responsible employees - Leshchyk stated.

