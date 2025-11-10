Parents will confirm the fact of conducting classes for children with special educational needs

ukenru
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 408 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 17463 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 45026 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 27778 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 33381 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 35472 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 28682 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 53799 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 84628 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76835 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 24577 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 32313 views
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesPhotoNovember 10, 03:40 AM • 20130 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 17065 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 17866 views
Publications
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 45098 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128934 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 175756 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 197185 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 146393 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Herman Halushchenko
Olena Ivanovska
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
China
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 14763 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 50855 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 99083 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 166971 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 102128 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Gold

Parents will confirm the fact of conducting classes for children with special educational needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

In Ukraine, parents will confirm the fact of conducting psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes for children with special educational needs. This became possible thanks to changes to the Procedure and conditions for providing subventions, introduced by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1386 of October 29, 2025.

Parents will confirm the fact of conducting classes for children with special educational needs

In Ukraine, parents will confirm the fact of conducting psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes with children with special educational needs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Educational Ombudsman of Ukraine Nadiia Leshchyk.

Details

This became possible due to changes to the Procedure and conditions for providing subventions from the state budget to local budgets for providing state support to persons with special educational needs. They were introduced by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 29, 2025, No. 1386.

From now on, parents (other legal representatives) of a child will confirm the fact of conducting (providing) psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes (services) in paper or electronic form.

In addition, a corresponding subvention is allocated from the state budget for psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes to provide support to persons with special educational needs, but it covers only 19% of the need for classes for children with SEN. Everything else is covered by local budget funds.

These classes can be provided by both pedagogical staff of educational institutions, other pedagogical staff under civil law contracts at the expense of the aforementioned subvention, and specialists from among the pedagogical staff of the educational institution, Leshchyk stated.

In particular, this refers to defectologist teachers who are included in the staff of the educational institution in accordance with the typical staffing standards of general secondary education institutions (at the expense of educational subventions).

The changes provide for recording the fact of conducting (providing) psychological, pedagogical, and correctional-developmental classes (services). For your information, the journal is kept in paper or electronic form by responsible employees

- Leshchyk stated.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is launching a project "Money follows the teacher." This will allow 100,000 pedagogical workers to independently choose and pay for professional development courses from a virtual account for the amount of 1500 hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEducation
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine