More than 20% of Ukraine's residential buildings are not yet ready for the heating season

Ukraine continues to prepare the housing and utilities sector and the social sphere for winter. As reported by the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, more than 20% of residential buildings are not yet ready for the heating season, UNN reports.

As of the beginning of September, more than 114,000 residential buildings had been prepared for the heating season — 79.2% of the planned total - the statement said.

What has already been done:

🔹 14,194 boiler houses and more than 13.3 thousand km of heating networks have been prepared

🔹 20,600 social infrastructure facilities — schools, kindergartens and healthcare institutions — have been prepared

🔹 2,900 water-pumping stations and more than 8,300 wells have been prepared

🔹 road services have prepared 4,124 pieces of specialized equipment, repaired 8.6 million m² of roads and stockpiled more than 1.3 million tonnes of gritting materials and reagents

According to the ministry, special attention is being paid to frontline regions, where critical infrastructure is operating under the constant threat of attacks. It is important not only to complete repairs, but also to ensure reserves and readiness for the prompt restoration of services in the event of damage.

Regions must strengthen backup power supplies ahead of the heating season