Meloni wants to ban the burqa and niqab in schools and limit the number of foreign students in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the government is preparing legislative proposals to ban the burqa and niqab in schools, as well as to limit the number of foreign students in classrooms. Politico reports, writes UNN.

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Meloni explained that the initiative is necessary to integrate children of foreign origin into Italian society. She has not yet named a specific maximum percentage of foreign students in classrooms.

Italian children cannot feel like a minority in the classroom — the prime minister said during the Fenix event organized by the youth wing of the Brothers of Italy party.

Around 930,000 foreign nationals study in Italian schools

If the number of children who do not understand the language of instruction becomes large or even constitutes a majority, this is no longer integration but neglect — Meloni added.

According to Fondazione ISMU, around 930,000 children without Italian citizenship study in Italian schools. They account for approximately 11.6% of all schoolchildren in the country.

Meloni's government has already attempted to introduce broader restrictions on wearing clothing that covers the face. In 2025, the Brothers of Italy party proposed banning the burqa and niqab in all public places across the country. The relevant bill is still being considered by the lower house of parliament.

Meloni rules out snap elections and plans to remain in office until the end of her term