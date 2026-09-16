Meloni rules out snap elections and plans to remain in office until the end of her term

REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday that she intends to remain in office until the end of the term of the current parliament, dismissing media speculation about possible early elections before her term ends next autumn, UNN reports.

"I would like to remain in office until the end of the parliament's term. I am proud of the stability of this government," Meloni said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

Meloni, whose government this month became Italy's longest-serving government since World War II, heads a conservative coalition comprising her Brothers of Italy party, as well as the League and Forza Italia.

Growing support for National Future, a new far-right movement led by former General Roberto Vannacci, has drawn some votes away from Meloni's camp and sparked rumors that she may try to call early elections to prevent a further decline in her approval rating.

"We intend to continue governing the country as long as I have such a strong and reliable majority," she said, appearing alongside Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, the leaders of the League and Forza Italia, respectively.

Nevertheless, the coalition's path has often been difficult in recent months, suggesting that Meloni may be losing full control over the alliance as elections approach.

In July, Italy's lower house of parliament unexpectedly rejected a government amendment related to electoral reform that Meloni had strongly supported; this happened because some lawmakers from the ruling coalition did not support the initiative.