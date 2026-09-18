Shooting at a school in the Philippines: two students and a terrorist killed

On Friday, September 18, a shooting took place at a school in the southern Philippines. Three fatalities are currently known, reports Deutsche Welle, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, several people injured were taken to hospital. It is reported that the incident occurred at Banga National High School in South Cotabato province on the island of Mindanao. The emergency services and law enforcement agencies received the call at around 1:30 p.m. local time.

According to the available information, among the dead were two students—a 14-year-old boy and girl—as well as the shooter. An investigation is currently underway, and all the circumstances are being clarified.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that in San Diego, two teenagers shot three people near a mosque and committed suicide. This happened in May of the current year.