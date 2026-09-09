A $15 million "aviation village" has opened in Georgia

The Ambassadori Aviation Village complex has officially opened in the Georgian settlement of Kachreti — a $15 million project combining an airfield, an aviation school, a service center and a gated cottage community for light-aircraft owners, UNN reports, citing "Georgia News."

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The complex occupies 16 hectares next to the Ambassadori Kachreti Golf Resort. Its key feature is villas with individual hangars: an owner's aircraft can be rolled out of the building directly onto the taxiway.

Up to 30 private-aircraft crews from various countries took part in the opening ceremony — they are participants in the international Private Pilot Expedition to Georgia 2026. They arrived in Georgia via the Luxembourg–Batumi–Kachreti route.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, speaking to the guests and foreign pilots, said it marked "the opening of a new page in the history of Georgian aviation."

The project was implemented by the Ambassador Group development company, owned by businessman Elguja Keburia, with state support and co-financing from the "Georgia Economic Development Corporation."

The "aviation address" infrastructure is designed for light and ultralight aircraft. In addition to the airfield, the complex includes an aviation academy, a service hub and residences for pilots.

In the future, the company plans to create a private air-transportation network between Georgia's regions.

The airfield in Kachreti is to become its first element. The next stage is said to be the Ambassadori Island Batumi artificial archipelago project in Batumi, where the construction of a runway is also planned.

According to the company's plans, this will eventually make it possible to organize private flights and air taxis between Kakheti and the Black Sea coast — from the Alazani Valley directly to the resorts of Adjara.

The opening of Aviation Village concluded with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the Georgian Aviation University and an air show over Kachreti.

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