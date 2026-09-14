Almost 80% of first-graders' families have already submitted applications for the "Schoolchild's Package"

Parents of first-graders can receive a one-time state payment of UAH 5,000 for school supplies, clothing and footwear. More than 163,000 applications have already been approved, and applications can be submitted until November 1. The Ministry of Social Policy reports this, UNN writes.

This year, 239,661 children started first grade. As of today, nearly 190,000 families have already applied to receive the "Schoolchild's Package," of which more than 163,000 applications have been approved - the statement said.

The Ministry of Social Policy reminded that the "Schoolchild's Package" is a one-time state payment of UAH 5,000. The funds can be spent on purchasing school essentials: clothing, footwear, stationery and other goods.

Applications can be submitted until November 1.

Who can receive the assistance

The payment is granted to one of the parents or the legal representative of a child who is entering the first grade this year at a general secondary education institution in Ukraine.

If a family is temporarily staying abroad, the assistance can be arranged after returning to Ukraine. For families staying in temporarily occupied territories, the payment will be available after returning to territory controlled by Ukraine.

How to arrange the "Schoolchild's Package"

An application can be submitted in two ways – online through the Diia app or offline through service centers of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To submit an application online in Diia, you need to:

open the «Services» → «Assistance from the state» → «Schoolchild's Package» section;

select the child for whom you are submitting the application;

select or open the «Diia.Card»;

check the details and sign the application with Diia.Signature.

To apply, you must have an ID card or international passport in the Diia app, as well as a verified taxpayer registration number (RNOKPP).

To submit an application through a service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine

For this, one of the child's parents must submit a written application and present an identity document, an RNOKPP (if available), and, if necessary, documents confirming the authority of the legal representative.

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