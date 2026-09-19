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Children in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia are being taught to see "terrorists" among their own peers — CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Russian security forces are conducting classes for children on "terrorism and extremism." Pro-Ukrainian posts and likes are called terrorist activity.

Children in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia are being taught to see "terrorists" among their own peers — CNS

In occupied Henichesk (Kherson region), Russian security forces are conducting themed classes for schoolchildren on "terrorism and extremism." The National Resistance Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (NRC) reports this, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that children are being pressured to believe that any support for Ukraine may be interpreted as "terrorist activity"—including reactions and likes under pro-Ukrainian posts.

In fact, the occupiers are teaching children to fear their own pro-Ukrainian stance and are monitoring their behavior on social media. At the same time, schoolchildren are being directed toward the Russian information space, where Ukrainians and Ukraine's supporters are portrayed as "extremists" and "terrorists,"

- the NRC states.

The center notes that this is part of a systematic occupation policy: Russia is trying not merely to control Ukrainian territories, but to re-educate children, eradicate Ukrainian identity, and condition them to perceive Russian repression as normal.

We remind you

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, classes on "terrorism" and "extremism" were held for children on September 1.

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children — CPD02.09.26, 06:32 • 4802 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
School
Russian propaganda
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Zaporizhzhia