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Russians intensify military propaganda among young people in the occupied territories — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

In the occupied territories, Russians are holding exhibitions about collaborators and war participants, involving children and forcibly involving students. The CPD reports the militarization of young people.

Russians intensify military propaganda among young people in the occupied territories — CPD

Russians are holding propaganda exhibitions about war participants in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, involving children and students. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports this, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are intensifying war propaganda and systematic ideological pressure on young people. To this end, the occupiers are actively using the format of exhibitions. For example, an exhibition featuring portraits of local collaborators was opened in Skadovsk, Kherson region, while in Dovzhansk (formerly Sverdlovsk), Luhansk region, a traveling exhibition about war participants was organized. Children and young people are involved in creating the works, while students from local educational institutions are brought en masse to the "events" themselves, and the nature of these visits is clearly not voluntary

- the post says.

According to the agency, these exhibitions focus on local traitors and participants in the war against Ukraine.

By imposing such "heroes" on young people, propaganda glorifies the war and attempts to create an artificial sense of belonging  to a "shared history" with the occupiers. Through such events, the enemy is militarizing the minds of young people in the occupied territories. By forcing children to draw and attend propaganda exhibitions, the occupiers seek to form a generation loyal to the Kremlin and raise a future mobilization resource for the Russian Federation

 - the Center for Countering Disinformation said in its post.

Recall

Russian schoolchildren will watch propaganda films in class starting in the sixth grade. The Russian authorities are systematically expanding war propaganda among children, turning school education into an instrument of total ideological indoctrination and the militarization of the younger generation.

Alla Kiosak

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